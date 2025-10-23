Jeremy Renner teases his re-entry in Marvel

Jeremy Renner gets candid about entry in 'Hawkeye' S2

Jeremy Renner, best-known for playing Hawkeye in MCU, is teasing that he may return in Hawkeye season two.



In a chat with The Playlist's Bingeworthy podcast, he says, “We got to where we’re trying to do the second season. And I think I’ll get strong enough to be able to do it. And we’ll work it out. It’s gonna be great.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the star recalls memories from season one, "I really enjoyed doing the series version,” adding, "Because it was a bit more intimate and had the family dynamic, which is always a huge part of him."

He continues, "I think Clint’s superpower is the human side — he’s a superpowerless superhero. He’s one of the few, but I think his superpower is that sort of grit of the human condition and his loyalty and family. It’s like, otherwise, what are you fighting for?"

"We’re fighting for that love and that loyalty of family. And so exploring that was always great. And then there’s the Christmas theme — being in New York, that was great too," the star adds.

Jeremy's optimist update comes after his previous comments that he might not play Hawkeye again in season two because he was offered a low salary.

Though it is worth noting Marvel has not yet announce a second season of Hawkeye.