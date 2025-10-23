Khloe Kardashian makes shocking revelation about her love life

Khloe Kardashian admits she hasn't been intimate with anyone in 3 years

Khloe Kardashian has just made a surprising revelation about her dating life.

When Khloe learned about Julia Fox's celibacy at the premiere of The Kardashians season 7, she revealed that she has not had sex in 3 years.

As Simon Huck told Khloe, "This gummy is all about self-pleasure, too. So it's not just about partner pleasure," the reality TV star replied, "I haven't had sex in over three years."

"This gummy is perfect for you," Simon said, before adding, "You're really not dating anyone, Khlo? There's no one on your roster?"

Khloe denied, further explaining that she's not even "DMing" anyone. "No. Not anyone I'm texting. I don't have anyone's phone number."

"I don't even have nudes," Khloe Kardashian jokingly added.

It is pertinent to mention the Good American founder is currently focusing on her kids. She is mother to daughter True and a son Tatum, whom she shares with ex-husband Tristan Thompson.

Notably, somewhere else in the episode Khloe also shared that she loves "being 40."

"Being 40 has been sensational. And I'm thrilled," she said.

Adding, "I saw a meme, or a quote, or something, and it was like, ‘Why are you so happy?’ and the person said, ‘Because I’m not dating.’ And I’m like, yes, I actually feel great with that energy right now."