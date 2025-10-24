'Emily in Paris' season 5 fans gloomy as major character exits show

Photo: One major character will not be returning to 'Emily in Paris' season 5

Emily in Paris fans are buzzing about the new trailer showing Emily’s Roman adventures.

The show's fifth season premieres December 18, with filming taking place across Rome, Paris, and Venice.

However, not everyone will be returning to the hit Netflix series.

In a September 2024 interview with The Wrap, creator Darren Star revealed that Camille Razat's character “probably will not” return for season 5.

“I think she's always going to be part of the series — she's part of their world and I would never rule out the fact that we're going to see her again,” Star clarified.

“Her story is going to continue.”

However, when pressed about her future appearances, he admitted uncertainty.

“I don't know. I think that's a question,” he said adding, “Characters can come in and out of a series, but you don't necessarily have to see them.”

He also noted, “We may or may not. I don't know how much of Camille we'll see next season. But again, she's part of the world of the series. I'm not sure how soon we'll see her, but it doesn't mean, again, that we won't be seeing her.”