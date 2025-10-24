‘9-1-1: Nashville' actor Isabelle Tate passes away at 23

‘9-1-1: Nashville’ actor Isabelle Tate dead at 23

Isabelle Tate, best known for appearing in the pilot episode of 9-1-1: Nashville, is being laid to rest on Friday.

Her talent agency, McCray Agency, confirmed that Tate passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 19.

Tate, aged 23, lived with a rare form of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a progressive neurological disorder that causes muscle weakness and sensory loss. Despite being wheelchair-bound, she pursued acting and music.

“Isabelle was full of fire — a fighter who never made excuses for her disability,” her agency said in a statement. “She was musically gifted and loved spending time with her family and friends. Her sister was her best friend, and her mom was her guiding light.”

After returning to acting earlier this year, Tate landed her role as Julie in 9-1-1: Nashville. In the show’s pilot, her character appears in a short but memorable scene.

Her agent remembered her as “a bright spirit” who faced every challenge with grace. “She booked the first series she auditioned for,” the statement added. “She had a wonderful time.”

Tate had spoken candidly about her diagnosis in 2022, writing, “I can’t change the cards I was dealt, but I’m choosing to embrace them and not let this define me.”