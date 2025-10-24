Kim Kardashian says she knows where to go for her future facelift

Kim Kardashian jokes she’ll use Kris Jenner’s facelift surgeon

Kim Kardashian is jokingly grateful that her mom, Kris Jenner, has already done the legwork for her future facelift.

The reality star, 45, made the revelation in the season 7 premiere of The Kardashians on October 23, saying she’s “so happy” to know where to go for a facelift after seeing her mom Kris Jenner’s results.

Jenner, 69, had a facelift earlier this year that made headlines for her dramatically youthful new look. “Someone tapped my mom on the shoulder and went, ‘Kim? Kim?’” Kardashian recalled, laughing that Jenner is “milking” the confusion for all it’s worth.

The momager first revealed her new look on Instagram, later fueling buzz when she appeared with Kim at public events like Lauren Sánchez Bezos’s bachelorette party and the Paris robbery trial tied to Kim’s 2016 attack.

People Magazine then confirmed that Jenner’s surgery was done by plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine, though she never specified which exact procedures she underwent.

Speaking to Vogue Arabia, Jenner described the facelift as a “refresh” of her first one, done 15 years ago, saying it made her feel like “the best version of myself.”

“Just because you get older doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself,” she said. “For me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version.”