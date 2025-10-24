Brittany Cartwright flaunts results of 'mommy makeover'

Brittany Cartwright reveals how she feels after body makeover

Brittany Cartwright is doing "amazing" after her recent "mommy makeover" surgery.

The reality star took to her Instagram account on Thursday, October 24, to share an update with her 1.8 million follower about her health post-surgery.

The Valley star revealed that her body is still healing, but she is "happy" with her choice.

“Almost 3 weeks postop! I’m feeling a little sore and still swollen but I’m doing amazing and getting better everyday!" she wrote along with a picture of her mirror reflection.

Cartwright noted that this surgery was “something I’ve wanted to do for years and I finally took the step for me. I couldn’t be happier.”

She went on to say that she is proud of her decision and surprised to see how "incredible" a woman's body is.

“I’m so happy with my decision, do whatever makes you happy with your own body and lift other women up always! Everyone may not take the route I chose and I truly believe a woman’s body is incredible no matter what and deserves all the love!" she gushed.

Her fellow star and castmates rushed to the comment section to hype her up, with Kristen Doute writing, “i said DAYUMMMMMM so sparkly inside and out (soc).”

Janet Caperna commented, "Love seeing you smile in the mirror," while Tamra Judge gushed, “You look amazing always. Hope you feel back to normal soon.”

It is pertinent to mention that Cartwright is mom to son Cruz, whom she shares with ex husband Jax Taylor.

Carwright once revealed in The Valley's reunion episode how her ex, Jax, body shamed her after childbirth.

“This man degraded me, put me down, body-shamed me constantly. Literally called me a tree trunk because I had stretch marks,” she said in the show.