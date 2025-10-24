Kourtney Kardashian takes a dig at sisters Kim, Khloe's fashion choices

Kourtney Kardashian spills on her new style vibes

Kourtney Kardashian is appeared to be taking a subtle dig at her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian's fashion choices.

In the premiere of The Kardashians season seven, released on Thursday, the Lemme founder revealed that she prefers more "casual" and "effortless" style rather than her sisters Kim and Khloe's "try-too-hard" dresses.

Advertisement

During a discussion with her mom, Kris Jenner, about some "worst fitting" of her life during Coachella Music Festival and her birthday bash, she confessed her stylists are struggling with her style sense and she is fine with her body image.

"My general vibe is more casual, effortless. That's when I feel my best and my coolest, is when it's not try-too-hard," Kourtney said to Kris, noting she does not want to wear heels and dresses like her sister.

"I need to be able to move freely, I’m breastfeeding… I need to be able to run after them and not be in 6-inch heels," the Poosh founder explained in a confessional.

"I don't really wanna be in a corset with my boobs popping out, either," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Kourtney is mom to 23-month-old son Rocky, whom she shares with her husband, Travis Barker.

The TV personality is also mom to three kids, sons Mason, 15, and Reign, 10, and daughter Penelope, 13, whom she welcomed with her ex Scott Disick.