 
Geo News

Kourtney Kardashian takes a dig at sisters Kim, Khloe's fashion choices

The Poosh founder choose to skip heels and dresses

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 24, 2025

Kourtney Kardashian spills on her new style vibes
Kourtney Kardashian spills on her new style vibes

Kourtney Kardashian is appeared to be taking a subtle dig at her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian's fashion choices.

In the premiere of The Kardashians season seven, released on Thursday, the Lemme founder revealed that she prefers more "casual" and "effortless" style rather than her sisters Kim and Khloe's "try-too-hard" dresses.

Advertisement

During a discussion with her mom, Kris Jenner, about some "worst fitting" of her life during Coachella Music Festival and her birthday bash, she confessed her stylists are struggling with her style sense and she is fine with her body image.

"My general vibe is more casual, effortless. That's when I feel my best and my coolest, is when it's not try-too-hard," Kourtney said to Kris, noting she does not want to wear heels and dresses like her sister.

"I need to be able to move freely, I’m breastfeeding… I need to be able to run after them and not be in 6-inch heels," the Poosh founder explained in a confessional.

"I don't really wanna be in a corset with my boobs popping out, either," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Kourtney is mom to 23-month-old son Rocky, whom she shares with her husband, Travis Barker.

The TV personality is also mom to three kids, sons Mason, 15, and Reign, 10, and daughter Penelope, 13, whom she welcomed with her ex Scott Disick.

Advertisement
Kim Kardashian says she knows where to go for her future facelift
Kim Kardashian says she knows where to go for her future facelift
‘9-1-1: Nashville' actor Isabelle Tate passes away at 23
‘9-1-1: Nashville' actor Isabelle Tate passes away at 23
'Emily in Paris' season 5 fans gloomy as major character exits show
'Emily in Paris' season 5 fans gloomy as major character exits show
Johnny Depp returns to Hollywood with next movie
Johnny Depp returns to Hollywood with next movie
Jim Parsons sets the record straight about 'Big Bang Theory reboot'
Jim Parsons sets the record straight about 'Big Bang Theory reboot'
Ashley Park excites fans with new details about 'Emily in Paris Season 5'
Ashley Park excites fans with new details about 'Emily in Paris Season 5'
Mary Elizabeth Winstead admits motherhood made new horror role feel too real
Mary Elizabeth Winstead admits motherhood made new horror role feel too real
Adam Brody gets honest about cult classic 'Jennifer's Body' video
Adam Brody gets honest about cult classic 'Jennifer's Body'