Bunnie XO breaks silence on Jelly Roll's infidelity confession

Bunnie XO addressed Jelly Roll’s confession of infidelity and forgiveness

October 24, 2025

Bunnie XO just spoke about her husband, Jelly Roll’s recent cheating confession.

The podcast host reacted to critics of their marriage by taking to social media with a strong message.

"It actually takes a stronger woman to face pain head-on, do the work, and rebuild with the man she loves - instead of running or gossiping," Bunnie wrote in a reply to an online commenter who had expressed their opinion that her decision to stay with Jelly Roll despite learning he had had an affair was not right.

"Growth isn't weakness, it's grace,” she further added.

"But not everyone's built for that kind of strength," she wrote. "I pray you never have to feel that pain bc (because) you're judging another woman's life."

Bunnie XO then shared this conversation’s screenshot on her official Instagram Story to make things clear to all her followers.

This comes after Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, told the story of his infidelity on the October 21 episode of the Human School podcast.

"I don't talk about this publicly at all," the Save Me singer confessed.

"But one of the worst moments of my adulthood was when I had an affair on my wife," he revealed and also explained that he and his wife of nine years had worked hard to reestablish trust.

"I did a lot of work to repair that relationship," Jelly Roll said. "The repair has been special. And we're stronger than we could have ever been."

