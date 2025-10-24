Kylie Jenner reflects on her viral guest look for Hailey Bieber's wedding

Kylie Jenner responds to backlash over dress choice for Hailey Bieber’s wedding

Kylie Jenner is addressing the backlash over the daring dress she wore to Justin and Hailey Bieber’s 2019 wedding.

In a new episode of Vogue’s “Life in Looks,” the reality star, 28, reflected on her viral metallic gold J’Aton Couture gown, which featured a plunging cutout and a thigh-high slit.

“I think people were a little upset that I went all out,” Jenner said, adding that the Biebers had no issue with her outfit. “I even told them, ‘If Hailey has a problem, I’ll give her a ring.’”

Looking back, Jenner admitted she might tone things down today. “I probably wouldn’t wear this now to someone’s wedding,” she said. “But I loved the look. I had one of the best nights — I was one of the last to leave.”

After the ceremony in South Carolina, Jenner showed off her accessories on Instagram, including Goshwara jewelry, Stuart Weitzman heels, a butterfly hairpin, and a matching Judith Leiber clutch.

Meanwhile, Hailey, also 28, wore three custom gowns throughout the night, including a pearl-embroidered Off-White wedding dress with the words “Wedding Dress” across the back and a veil reading “Till Death Do Us Part.” She later changed into Rich & Russo and Vera Wang designs for the receptions.