Kylie Jenner reflects on her viral guest look for Hailey Bieber's wedding

Looking back, Jenner admits she might tone things down today

By
Nimah Saleem
|

October 24, 2025

Kylie Jenner is addressing the backlash over the daring dress she wore to Justin and Hailey Bieber’s 2019 wedding.

In a new episode of Vogue’s “Life in Looks,” the reality star, 28, reflected on her viral metallic gold J’Aton Couture gown, which featured a plunging cutout and a thigh-high slit.

“I think people were a little upset that I went all out,” Jenner said, adding that the Biebers had no issue with her outfit. “I even told them, ‘If Hailey has a problem, I’ll give her a ring.’”

Looking back, Jenner admitted she might tone things down today. “I probably wouldn’t wear this now to someone’s wedding,” she said. “But I loved the look. I had one of the best nights — I was one of the last to leave.”

After the ceremony in South Carolina, Jenner showed off her accessories on Instagram, including Goshwara jewelry, Stuart Weitzman heels, a butterfly hairpin, and a matching Judith Leiber clutch.

Meanwhile, Hailey, also 28, wore three custom gowns throughout the night, including a pearl-embroidered Off-White wedding dress with the words “Wedding Dress” across the back and a veil reading “Till Death Do Us Part.” She later changed into Rich & Russo and Vera Wang designs for the receptions.

