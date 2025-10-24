Taylor Swift receives Songwriters Hall of Fame nod

Taylor Swift receives Songwriters Hall of Fame nomination

Taylor Swift might just make it to the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

On Thursday, officials announced the nominees for the next round of inductions into the prestigious institution, which is "dedicated to recognising and celebrating the exceptional work and lives of composers and lyricists."

Alongside The Fate of Ophelia singer, other musicians to be nominated in the "performing songwriters" category for the class of 2026 include Pink, Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell of America, David Byrne, Richard Carpenter, Harry Wayne Casey, Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings of The Guess Who, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS, Kenny Loggins, Sarah McLachlan, Boz Scaggs, LL Cool J, as well as Charlotte Caffey, Kathy Valentine, and Jane M. Wiedlin of The Go-Go's.

Songwriters in the "non-performing" category include Mariah Carey collaborator Walter Afanasieff, Pete Bellotte, Andreas Carlsson, Steve Kipner, Jeffrey Steele, Patrick Leonard, Bob McDill, Kenny Nolan, Martin Page, Vini Poncia, Tom Snow, Christopher 'Tricky' Stewart, and Larry Weiss.

There is also one songwriting partners group in the running - What's Love Got To Do With It co-writers Terry Britten and Graham Lyle.

It is pertinent to mention that a songwriter with a catalogue of notable songs qualifies for induction 20 years after their first significant commercial release of a track.

Voting members who are eligible to turn in ballots, have until December 4 with the winners to be announced at the 2026 Induction & Awards Gala in New York City.