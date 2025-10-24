Gigi Hadid becomes Sabrina Carpenter's ‘Juno' girl

Sabrina Carpenter dedicates sweet song to Gigi Hadid

Sabrina Carpenter has made yet another arrest, a “gorgeous” arrest though.

At the singer's Short n' Sweet tour stop in Pittsburgh, Gigi Hadid was the latest victim to be arrested for being a "gorgeous girl."

During each stop of her tour, the Espresso hitmaker, "arrests" someone from the audience before the start of her song, Juno.

As seen in multiple fan-captured videos, Hadid, wearing an animal-print tank top over a white tee and jeans, looked excited as she stood in the audience, talking to Carpenter, who asked, "Gigi, where are you from?"

After Hadid answered that she is from Bucks County, she made a flirty face at Carpenter to which the Feathers singer reacted, "Wow, maybe we are soulmates! Gigi, I'm getting so hot and flustered.”

In her typical fashion, Carpenter then gave Hadid her pink, furry handcuffs, which she spun in the air as the Please Please Please crooner said, "This one is for Gigi, everybody."

As the opening chords of Juno began, Sabrina Carpenter said, "Let's make it super loud. She's really beautiful and nervous."

Gigi Hadid's appearance at Carpenter's concert comes just a few days after she rocked the runway during the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.