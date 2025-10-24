 
Emman Atienza, daughter of TV star Kuya Kim, dies at 19

Emmanuelle 'Emman' Atienza, daughter of Filipino TV host Kuya Kim Atienza, passed away at 19 in Los Angeles

Zaid Bin Amir
October 24, 2025

Social media star Emman Atienza has passed away at the age of 19.

Kim Atienza, mother of Emman, announced the death of her daughter on social media on Tuesday, September 23.

“It’s with deep sadness that we share the unexpected passing of our daughter and sister, Emman,” penned Filipino TV host Kim on her Instagram.

She further penned, “She brought so much joy, laughter, and love into our lives and into the lives of everyone who knew her. Emman had a way of making people feel seen and heard, and she wasn’t afraid to share her own journey with mental health. Her authenticity helped so many feel less alone.”

The TV host, also known by his nickname Kuya Kim, continued, "To honor Emman’s memory, we hope you carry forward the qualities she lived by: compassion, courage, and a little extra kindness in your everyday life."

“With love, Kim, Feli, Jose, and Eliana,” she added.

For those unversed, Emman was a Filipino-Taiwanese social media star and fashion influencer. She was born on February 8, 2006.

