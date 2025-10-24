King Charles 'very disappointed' for THIS reason

King Charles 'very disappointed' after reaching Vatican

King Charles is reportedly 'very disappointed' that his brother Prince Andrew affair is totally overshadowing his major historical visit to Vatican.

King Charles on Thursday became the first head of the Church of England to pray publicly with a pope since the schism with Rome 500 years ago, in a service led by Leo XIV.

The monarch and his wife, Queen Camilla, joined the US-born pope in the Sistine Chapel for a 30-minute service mixing Catholic and Anglican traditions.

It was the first time a reigning English or British monarch has prayed publicly with a pope since king Henry VIII broke with the Roman Catholic Church in 1534.

King Charles, who is officially supreme governor of the Anglican mother church, earlier had his first meeting with Pope Leo, who took over as head of the world´s 1.4 billion Catholics in May following the death of Pope Francis.

The pope led the Sistine Chapel service with the archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, currently the senior cleric of the Church of England, while Charles and Camilla sat next to them.

King Charles and Camilla arrived in Vatican nearly a week after Prince Andrew announced to relinquish royal titles.

According to the Fox News Digital, commenting on it, royal expert Ian Pelham Turner said, "Obviously, King Charles is very disappointed that the Andrew affair is totally overshadowing this major historical event, and it was thought he might face questions from the media, but I think that is very unlikely now as all the media are interested in his thoughts on Andrew."