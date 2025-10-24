Isla Fisher breaks silence on Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman divorce

Isla Fisher shares her true feeling about Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban divorce

Australian actress Isla Fisher has broken her silence over Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's shocking divorce after twenty years of marriage.

As the Oscar-winning actress filed for divorce from Keith over irreconcilable differences, Isla expressed her shock over the news.

In the latest episode titled, Isla Fisher Has The Best Friend Group, of the Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade podcast, she said, referring to her own split from Sacha Baron Cohen after 23 years of dating and 13 years of being married, "I've been married for 23 years. I only just got... separated, divorced."

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen divorced after 13 years of marriage

When asked how's it to have a friend like Nicole going through something similar, Isla said, "I'm really, really, really shocked."

"I have left a message, I have not connected yet," she said. Isla Fisher, who herself shares two daughters and a son with ex-husband Sacha Baron Cohen, noted, "but I don't really wanna comment on that because there are children involved."

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14 together.