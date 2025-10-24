Prince Andrew's nephew risks turning into his final decision maker

Prince Andrew's nephew is finally making a move about his family

Prince William is currently drawing up Prince Andrew’s final plans when it comes to his future and what to expect

European Editor-at-Large Tom Skyes recently spoke to the Daily Mail regarding Prince Andrew’s future, and what he should hope to get from his nephew when he is King.

Reason being “William is deeply unhappy with what he sees as a bodged agreement on Andrew - he wants him out and he is likely to do this as soon as he can.”

For those unversed, this is in regards to Prince Andrew’s statement, promising not to use his royal titles and honours in a public setting.

However, according to the expert, this decision is not good enough and is prompting the Prince of Wales to realize that he needs “to formally banish Andrew from the Royal Family.”

Earlier, the editor also spoke to the Daily Beast and revealed something similar.

According to that report, “As King, William would immediately strip Prince Andrew of his title. But might also consider removing the titles from a number of others.”

Allegedly “he is looking at the whole family and wondering if it should be streamlined and if so how. But currently there are no decisions beyond one: Andrew is almost certainly going. The question of potentially trimming others is still in its early stages of discussion though.”

Prince Andrew’s Statement about his Titles:

According to Buckingham Palace, The statement claims, “in discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.”

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”