 
Geo News

Kim Kardashian hints at becoming a full-time attorney

Kim Kardashian drops shocking future career plans

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 24, 2025

Kim Kardashian reveals shes just 2 weeks away from becoming qualified attorney
Kim Kardashian reveals she's just 2 weeks away from becoming qualified attorney

Kim Kardashian is just weeks away from becoming a qualified attorney!

The reality TV star talked about her future career plans during her appearance on BBC's The Graham Norton Show.

Advertisement

Kim said, "I have a few projects coming up — I film my first movie in January, and we are hoping for a season 2 of All’s Fair."

Adding, "I always want to be growing, curious and evolving, and I want to see wherever that takes me."

Moreover, the SKIMS founder went on to reveal that results of her exams are coming soon, saying, "I will be qualified in two weeks. I hope to practice law."

"Maybe in 10 years, I think I’ll give up being Kim K and be a trial lawyer. That’s what I really want," she hinted at her future plans.

Kim Kardashian, mother of four kids, marks one of her first major acting role in the upcoming legal drama All's Fair.

When Graham asked Kim how it was to run a business and work on the series, she said, "I’ve learned you can."

"It was mentally challenging having to do it all, but I loved it," The Kardashians star added.

Advertisement
Kim Kardashian credits THIS for two more seasons of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'
Kim Kardashian credits THIS for two more seasons of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'
Nicole Kidman's real thoughts about Keith Urban divorce revealed
Nicole Kidman's real thoughts about Keith Urban divorce revealed
Keith Urban asks fans to 'stop' noticing lyric changes amid his, Nicole Kidman's divorce video
Keith Urban asks fans to 'stop' noticing lyric changes amid his, Nicole Kidman's divorce
Inside Wendy Williams' intensive training sessions for court battle
Inside Wendy Williams' intensive training sessions for court battle
Gwen Stefani issues final warning to Blake Shelton over 'bad habits'
Gwen Stefani issues final warning to Blake Shelton over 'bad habits'
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt come head to head again in a post-divorce battle
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt come head to head again in a post-divorce battle
George Clooney admits son Alexander is mini version of his childhood self
George Clooney admits son Alexander is mini version of his childhood self
Ben Stiller reflects on kids facing same childhood struggles as him
Ben Stiller reflects on kids facing same childhood struggles as him