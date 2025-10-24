Kim Kardashian hints at becoming a full-time attorney

Kim Kardashian reveals she's just 2 weeks away from becoming qualified attorney

Kim Kardashian is just weeks away from becoming a qualified attorney!

The reality TV star talked about her future career plans during her appearance on BBC's The Graham Norton Show.

Advertisement

Kim said, "I have a few projects coming up — I film my first movie in January, and we are hoping for a season 2 of All’s Fair."

Adding, "I always want to be growing, curious and evolving, and I want to see wherever that takes me."

Moreover, the SKIMS founder went on to reveal that results of her exams are coming soon, saying, "I will be qualified in two weeks. I hope to practice law."

"Maybe in 10 years, I think I’ll give up being Kim K and be a trial lawyer. That’s what I really want," she hinted at her future plans.

Kim Kardashian, mother of four kids, marks one of her first major acting role in the upcoming legal drama All's Fair.

When Graham asked Kim how it was to run a business and work on the series, she said, "I’ve learned you can."

"It was mentally challenging having to do it all, but I loved it," The Kardashians star added.