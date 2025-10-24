 
Keith Urban asks fans to 'stop' noticing lyric changes amid his, Nicole Kidman's divorce

Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban in Tennessee court after 19-years of marriage

Geo News Digital Desk
October 24, 2025

Keith Urban wants fans to 'stop' focusing on lyric changes amid his, Nicole Kidman's divorce

Keith Urban is urging fans to stop finding deeper meanings in his lyrics during his recent performance after his separation from Nicole Kidman.

On Friday, October 17, the 57-year-old Australian-American country singer and songwriter performed the show of his High and Alive World Tour at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and made some comments before singing his 2002 hit You'll Think of Me.

A fan shared a video on TikTok in which Urban can be heard saying, "I’ve been covering like this for a long time. Stop reading s*** into it. It’s called 'You’ll Think of Me.’”

The 4-times Grammy winner altered the original song’s lyrics, such as instead of “But you’ll think of me,” he sang, "But I betcha think about me!" He also changed “all your bulls--- reasons” to “Take your space and take your reasons.”

Notably, Urban has been changing the lyrics of his songs as he played around with the words of The Fighter in his 2016 chart-topping duet with Carrie Underwood, which he penned after drawing inspiration from his and Kidman’s conversation when they were married. 

