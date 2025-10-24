Kim Kardashian credits THIS for two more seasons of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'

Kim Kardashian reflects on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' success

Kim Kardashian recently admitted that Caitlyn Jenner’s transition in 2015 played a pivotal role in making two more seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The 45-year-old American media personality and socialite appeared on the Friday, October 24 episode of The Graham Norton Show, where she opened up about the early days of filming her family show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Advertisement

For those unaware, the reality series, which debuted in 2007, catapulted the entire Kardashian-Jenner crew to new heights of fame and provided them with an opportunity to build their successful business empire.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians stayed on the air until 2025 and then it changed into the new Hulu series, The Kardashians, in 2022.

While conversing with the host, Norton, Kim confessed that the overwhelming interest people showed in her family left her in awe, and it eventually became the show’s great success.

The SKIMS founder said, "We shot the pilot and had no idea what it would turn into, but 20 years on it is still going.”

She went on to state that Caitlyn’s 2015 transition into a trans woman was the reason the show continued for two more seasons.

"The shows write themselves. Once, when we wondered what might happen next my stepdad turned into a woman and there were two more seasons right there!" Kim quipped.