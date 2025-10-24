Photo: Nicole Kidman focused on bond with daughters post Keith Urban split: Report

Nicole Kidman is reportedly finding it difficult to strike a co-parenting rhythm with her estranged husband, Keith Urban.

As fans will know, the Expats star and the country singer share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, who have remained their top priority amid the couple’s recent separation.

According to Us Weekly, Kidman is in a “good headspace” as she navigates life post-divorce but admits there have been challenges along the way.

“The hardest part is navigating the dynamic with their daughters,” an insider shared.

“The last thing Nicole wanted was a broken family,” the source added, noting that the actress has “raised her daughters to be strong and is leading by example for them.”

As Kidman embraces her new chapter, she is said to be focused on creating a sense of stability for her girls.

The insider noted that she plans to “focus on creating new traditions with her daughters and keeping their home life as steady and loving as possible.”

Photo: Nicole Kidman and daughters

Despite the emotional toll, sources claimed Kidman might not be entirely closed off to reconciliation.

Reports suggested the Oscar-winning actress could consider giving her 19-year marriage another chance though only if Urban hasn’t moved on for good.

The couple announced their split last month, ending nearly two decades together.

Since the news broke, Urban has reportedly been linked to multiple women, including his guitarist Maggie Baugh and an unnamed Nashville music publicist who claimed “it’s an open secret” the singer is dating again.