Katy Perry learns from mistakes post Orlando Bloom split: Source

Photo: Katy Perry trying not to repeat mistakes from past amid Justin Trudeau romance: Source

Katy Perry is reportedly learning from her past relationship missteps as she embraces a new chapter with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

According to Us Weekly, the pop superstar has been “smitten” with her new beau and is taking a more grounded approach this time around.

“Katy is really into it. She’s very happy,” an insider dished, adding that the singer is approaching the romance with newfound maturity.

“She’s trying to keep it low-key, and they’ve spent a lot of private time together. She’s not looking to publicize this relationship,” the source explained.

Perry first sparked romance rumors with Trudeau, in July, when the two were spotted enjoying a dinner date in Montreal following her split from former fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The pair reportedly kept things under wraps, but speculation grew after Trudeau was seen attending one of Perry's Lifetimes tour stops in the same city.

The Firework hitmaker shares daughter Daisy Dove, 5, with Bloom, 48, and was previously married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.

Trudeau announced his separation from Sophie Grégoire Trudeau with whom he shares three children, after 18 years of marriage in 2023.

He served as Canada's prime minister from 2015 until March of this year.

Sources close to Perry also claimed she has learned from her high-profile romances and is prioritizing emotional balance and privacy this time.