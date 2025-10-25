Emma Stone reveals how Jennifer Aniston approved her face cameo in 'Bugonia'

Photo: Emma Stone recalls receiving Jennifer Aniston's permission for involvement in 'Bugonia'

Emma Stone is over the moon about her upcoming collaboration with Jennifer Aniston in Bugonia, a dark comedy directed by Yorgos Lanthimos.

In her fourth film with Lanthimos, following Poor Things, which earned her a second Oscar, Stone plays a powerful pharmaceutical CEO who is kidnapped by two men, Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis, convinced she is an alien planning to destroy Earth.

When the kidnappers arrive at her mansion, they wear masks imprinted with Jennifer Aniston's face.

Speaking with PEOPLE magazine, Stone explained how they sought Aniston's permission to use her likeness.

“Yorgos and I emailed her to make sure she knew what was going to happen, and she’s amazing,” Stone said.

“She was like, ‘Go for it. Yes,’ so supportive. But I don’t think she’s seen it yet — hopefully she still feels that way.”

Stone also highlighted the Greek connection, noting that Aniston’s late father, John Aniston, was born in Crete. “After all,” she said with a smile, “she’s half Greek. She gets it.”