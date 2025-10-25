Katy Perry taking Justin Trudeau's romance slow: Report

Photo: Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau's romance developing on 'intellectual level': Source

Katy Perry has reportedly not yet fully integrated Justin Trudeau into her personal life, as the pop icon continues to keep her new romance under wraps.

According to Us Weekly, the Firework hitmaker is keen on keeping things “low-key” as the pair navigate the early stages of their relationship.

“Outside of helping her girls navigate their new dynamic, Katy has been keeping her spirits up and staying very busy,” a source said, adding that work “helps her push forward.”

The duo first sparked romance rumors after being spotted having dinner together in Montreal in July 2025, though neither Perry nor Trudeau has publicly commented on their relationship.

“They have interests in common. Both are taking dating as it comes,” the insider revealed.

“But they are definitely into each other — and have been.”

A tipster further added that the Dark Horse singer and the former Canadian Prime Minister “like and respect each other” as much as they enjoy their romantic connection.

“Justin thinks she is terrific,” said the insider.

“It has had time to develop on a friend and intellectual level as well as supersized attraction. The romance has merit,” the tipster concluded.