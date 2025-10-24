 
Public support for King Charles family drops amid Prince Andrew fallout: poll

Republic CEO Graham Smith said the results show the monarchy is in serious trouble

Abdul Hafeez
October 24, 2025

King Charles: File photo
Public support for the British monarchy has fallen below 50% for the first time, according to a new Savanta poll that also reveals widespread distrust toward the royal family’s handling of the Prince Andrew scandal. 

The survey, commissioned by the anti-monarchy group Republic, found that just 46% of respondents said they support the monarchy, down sharply from 60% in June, while 39% said they oppose it. 

Prince Andrew and King Charles: File photo
A majority of respondents said they believe members of the royal family knew about Andrew’s alleged behavior before it was made public.

Sixty-one percent said it was “likely” that the royals were aware of the allegations, and 57% called for an inquiry into what senior figures knew and when. 

More than three-quarters of those polled said Andrew should face a criminal investigation, and 70% said the police had not done enough. 

Nearly seven in ten respondents said stripping him of his titles was an inadequate punishment. 

Republic’s chief executive, Graham Smith, said the results show “the monarchy is in serious trouble,” adding that “people clearly want a wider inquiry” and a “national debate about the monarchy’s future.” .

The report is based on a statement issued by Republic on its website, summarizing the Savanta poll commissioned by the group.

