Lily Allen makes surprising return to music

Lily Allen releases new album 'West End Girl'

Lily Allen has made a surprising move!

The English singer has returned to music scene after 7 years with a new album, West End Girl.

Advertisement

On Friday, October 24, 2025, Allen released her new collection via BMG, marking her first album since No Shame, which was released in 2018.

On Instagram, Allen announced, "West End Girl, out now everywhere."

Following the release of album, Allen talked about her split with David Harbour in an interview with Perfect.

She said, "I have deep-rooted issues with rejection and abandonment, which I’ve been tussling with for most of my adult life and probably quite a lot of my childhood as well. And I was having, like an extreme reaction to things at the time."

"It’s hard for me not to have my person, you know? And I am quite a codependent person. And I find it difficult to lean on the people who are available to me when I’m missing the comfort and stability of what is not available to me," Lily Allen said.

Notably, the Smile singer and the Stranger Things star broke up earlier this year with rumours suggesting that David Harbour cheated on his wife after five years of marriage.