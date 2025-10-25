 
Hailey Bieber gets brutally honest about motherhood

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber welcomed son Jack Blues in August 2024

October 25, 2025

Hailey Bieber has made a surprising admission about the realities of motherhood.

During her conversation on the In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele podcast, Hailey admitted to having full-time help for her son Jack Blues Bieber.

The wife of Justin Bieber said, "I do have help."

Adding, "I have full-time help and I’m super not ashamed to say that, and I would never shy away from talking about that because I wouldn't be able to have my career and do the things that I do without the help, and I'm really grateful for that."

"If he's not with me, he's with his dad," Hailey noted.

She said, "He's always with his family, and he's always with one of us, or with his godparents."

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber welcomed son Jack Blues Bieber in August 2024. Moreover, she also shared elsewhere in the conversation that she wants "more kids."

"I always knew I wanted to be a mom, though. Since I was a little kid, I always envisioned myself having kids," Hailey said.

