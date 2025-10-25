Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox to rekindle romance months after breakup?

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have seemingly put their rough past behind them, as they are enjoying spending time together as a family.

On Friday, an insider spilled to People magazine that the Bad Things rapper and the Transformers actress are acting like a couple again months after parting ways.

Advertisement

"They’re together often, but he’s going on tour soon," the source said. However, the insider did not clarify whether Megan would join him on the tour or not.

"He spends pretty much every night at her house with the baby, and they act like a couple, but they haven’t put a label on it or made anything official," added the source.

MGK and Megan share a daughter, Saga Blade, whom they welcomed in March, months after calling it quits.

Another source told the outlet that newborn baby Saga has brought the two closer together.

"Megan's very happy with how he's stepped up for both her and the baby," the insider shared.

The confidant further said, "While they still have separate homes, they spend a lot of time together as a family. They're putting the baby first, and it's brought them closer in many ways."

"Things are great now. He's amazing with the baby and she very much enjoys spending time with him," a tipster added.

For those unversed, MGK and Megan broke up in November 2024.