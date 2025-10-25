 
Geo News

George Clooney on what he thinks of Louvre thieves as he teases new project

More than $100 million in jewelry was stolen from the Louvre on October 19

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 25, 2025

George Clooney jokes about Louvre thieves as discusses Ocean’s Fourteen
George Clooney jokes about Louvre thieves as discusses Ocean’s Fourteen

George Clooney jokes he's "proud" of Louvre thieves as he teased Ocean’s Fourteen.

The actor passed his verdict on the real-life theft, which targeted the Paris museum last week, on Thursday as he attended the Los Angeles premiere of his upcoming Netflix film Jay Kelly.

Advertisement

“I wonder if they’re going to catch these guys,” he told Variety. “They seem to have done a pretty good job of getting away with it. I mean, it’s terrible… but as a professional thief like I am, I was very proud of those guys.”

Clooney, who famously plays Danny Ocean in the Ocean’s franchise, also confirmed to E! News that Ocean’s Fourteen is officially in development, with plans to reunite Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and Don Cheadle. Filming is expected to begin in 2026.

“The script is in great shape,” Clooney added. “We’re just working out schedules now.”

When asked whether the sequel could mirror the real Louvre heist, he joked, “We should rob the Louvre, but someone’s already done it. Maybe we’ll rob Adam Sandler instead. He’s got some crown jewels, I know he does.”

Jay Kelly hits select theaters November 14 and arrives on Netflix December 5.

Advertisement
Alexandra Kay responds to Keith Urban–Maggie Baugh romance rumours
Alexandra Kay responds to Keith Urban–Maggie Baugh romance rumours
Olivia Munn reveals 'challenging' moment with daughter Mei June
Olivia Munn reveals 'challenging' moment with daughter Mei June
Elizabeth Hurley reveals how she spends mornings with boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus
Elizabeth Hurley reveals how she spends mornings with boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus
Why Megan Fox, MGK avoid labels after living 'like a couple'?
Why Megan Fox, MGK avoid labels after living 'like a couple'?
Orlando Bloom shares rare glimpe with daughter Daisy
Orlando Bloom shares rare glimpe with daughter Daisy
Jon Bon Jovi explains pulling the plug on comeback shows
Jon Bon Jovi explains pulling the plug on comeback shows
Khloe Kardashian posts cute snaps of her kids True, Tatum
Khloe Kardashian posts cute snaps of her kids True, Tatum
Hailey Bieber reveals one beauty rule she refuses to break
Hailey Bieber reveals one beauty rule she refuses to break