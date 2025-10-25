Carly Rae Jepsen marries music producer Cole M.G.N.

Carly Rae Jepsen gets married in intimate New York ceremony

Carly Rae Jepsen is officially married to music producer and collaborater Cole M.G.N., born Cole Marsden Greif-Neill.

The Call Me Maybe singer, 39, wed in an intimate ceremony at New York City’s legendary Chelsea Hotel, Vogue confirmed.

The couple exchanged vows in the hotel’s historic Bard Room before 100 guests. “We wanted a location that meant something to us, and the Chelsea Hotel had become a home away from home whenever we were in New York,” Jepsen told Vogue. “Its artistic history made it even more special.”

Jepsen wore two custom looks, including a strapless corseted gown by Toni Maticevski for the ceremony and a flowing tiered Danielle Frankel dress for the reception.

She accessorised with pearl earrings handmade by her mother, Alexandra Lanzarott. “We were trying to get pregnant, so I wanted a flowy option I could dance in,” Jepsen said.

The celebration included a surprise performance by Rufus Wainwright, who sang Leonard Cohen’s Chelsea Hotel #2— a fitting nod to the venue’s storied past.

Jepsen announced her engagement to Cole in September 2024, sharing photos of her dark-stone engagement ring on Instagram with the caption, “Very engaged over here.”

The couple first met while collaborating on Jepsen’s 2023 album The Loveliest Time, where their creative connection soon turned romantic.