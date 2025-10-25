Allison Williams weighs in on wildest injury she's ever suffered on ‘Regretting You'

Allison Williams gets honest about all her wild injuries from ‘Regretting You’ set

Girls alum, Allison Williams, has just shed some light into her biggest woes from the set of Regretting You.

The entire conversation went down during the actor’s appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Advertisement

The incident in question also happened in a scene where Williams takes her anger out on a car and was quoted saying, “I was so sure I was going to get hurt.”

“I thought I was going to get hurt when I kicked it, so we had a stunt double come in to help me with the kick.”

That fear even came true, the actor admitted, “but while I was wailing on it with the duffel bag, I actually dislocated a rib, which is so intense of me, and so, like, Tom Cruise of me, I think, to do.”

Apart from the dislocated rib, she also pulled her hip flexor, but that injury healed quicker, compared to her rib.

Check it out Below:



