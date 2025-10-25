Hailey Bieber opens up about her decision to skip botox

Hailey Bieber has confirmed that she does not have any Botox in her face.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Owen Thiele’s In Your Dreams podcast, the 28-year-old supermodel spilled the secret behind her flawless skin.

“I don’t have any Botox except for in my jaw for TMJ, but I have no Botox in my face,” Hailey told the host Owen.

The mother-of-one also revealed a rule she set for herself when it comes to getting Botox.

“I made a commitment to myself that I wasn’t going to do any Botox until I was in my 30s," said Hailey. "When I get there, I’ll see if I even want to do it.”

Later in the interview, the Rhode founder shared that she follows the lead of her mom, Kennya Baldwin, who "does nothing" to her skin.

“My mom does nothing to her skin and she looks insane,” she said. "I like to do things that I can trust from [my] own body."

In 2020, Hailey refuted the notion that she underwent cosmetic surgery to improve her appearance.

"Stop using photos that makeup artists have edited!" The model commented under her before-and-after photo that a fan shared on social media.

"I've never touched my face," she insisted at that time "So if you're gonna sit around and compare me at 13, and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn't edited so crazy."