Ariana Grande credits 'Wicked' for reigniting her musical spark

Ariana Grande said that the process of making the film adaptation of Wicked inspired her to continue making albums.

During an appearance on the latest episode of the Shut Up Evan podcast, the 32-year-old singer and actress revealed that she nearly planned on ending her music career before doing Wicket.

Advertisement

"I felt like a genuine spark, like a reconnection and inspiration and something I mean, maybe I missed it," Ariana said of filming Wicked.

"Maybe it's as simple as I missed it," she continued. "But I do feel like you have to miss things in order to learn how to become better, you know what I mean? And I think I learned so much."

"And then also I genuinely wanted to do it. I just felt like I couldn't not. It was an inspired moment and I had to write an album and I had to do it," added the Boy is Mine hitmaker.

For those unversed, Wicked was released in cinemas in November 2024. However, the second part of the film adaptation, Wicked: For Good, is scheduled to hit theaters on November 21.

Ariana recorded her seventh album Eternal Sunshine while filming Wicked.