Princess Diana sister 'seriously' injured in horse riding accident

Princess Diana’s sister Lady Sarah McCorquodale had a "very bad fall" last month

Princess Diana’s sister Lady Sarah McCorquodale has been ‘seriously’ injured in horse riding accident, royal expert Richard Eden has claimed.

In his report for the Daily Mail, Eden quoted Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer as confirming the news.

Advertisement

Prince William and Harry’s uncle confirms ‘She had a very bad fall last month and has been in hospital.’

The royal expert writes “Lord Spencer does not give details of her injuries but jokes that she has been ‘quite a handful as a patient’.

Speaking on the Rosebud podcast, Earl Spencer said his sister has been "quite a handful" as a patient during her extended hospital stay.

He said, "Sarah, who is nearly a decade older than me, who was always in trouble, she's quite punchy."

"She's still riding, and she's had a really bad fall in the last month and has been in hospital for a long time. And I think, [she] was quite a handful as a patient, because the lead doctor said to my brother-in-law. She's quite a character, isn't she?"

However, he did not provide specific details about the nature of Sarah injuries.

Richard Eden shared the news on X, formerly Twitter handle, saying “Princess Diana's sister is seriously injured in horse riding accident.”



