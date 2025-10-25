 
Geo News

Princess Diana sister 'seriously' injured in horse riding accident

Princess Diana’s sister Lady Sarah McCorquodale has been in hospital for a long time

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 25, 2025

Princess Diana’s sister Lady Sarah McCorquodale had a very bad fall last month
Princess Diana’s sister Lady Sarah McCorquodale had a "very bad fall" last month

Princess Diana’s sister Lady Sarah McCorquodale has been ‘seriously’ injured in horse riding accident, royal expert Richard Eden has claimed.

In his report for the Daily Mail, Eden quoted Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer as confirming the news.

Advertisement

Prince William and Harry’s uncle confirms ‘She had a very bad fall last month and has been in hospital.’

The royal expert writes “Lord Spencer does not give details of her injuries but jokes that she has been ‘quite a handful as a patient’.

Speaking on the Rosebud podcast, Earl Spencer said his sister has been "quite a handful" as a patient during her extended hospital stay.

He said, "Sarah, who is nearly a decade older than me, who was always in trouble, she's quite punchy."

"She's still riding, and she's had a really bad fall in the last month and has been in hospital for a long time. And I think, [she] was quite a handful as a patient, because the lead doctor said to my brother-in-law. She's quite a character, isn't she?"

However, he did not provide specific details about the nature of Sarah injuries.

Richard Eden shared the news on X, formerly Twitter handle, saying “Princess Diana's sister is seriously injured in horse riding accident.”

Princess Diana sister seriously injured in horse riding accident


Advertisement
Princess Beatrice takes big step for Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson
Princess Beatrice takes big step for Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson
King Charles' finally gets serious about Prince Andrew's housing
King Charles' finally gets serious about Prince Andrew's housing
Buckingham Palace, Prince Andrew holding crucial talks after royal title
Buckingham Palace, Prince Andrew holding crucial talks after royal title
Prince William's vision for monarchy revealed after 'change for good' remarks video
Prince William's vision for monarchy revealed after 'change for good' remarks
Friend reveals what Sarah Ferguson thinks about losing Duchess of York title due to Andrew
Friend reveals what Sarah Ferguson thinks about losing Duchess of York title due to Andrew
Princess Charlotte, Louis' future broken down as spares to George
Princess Charlotte, Louis' future broken down as spares to George
Prince Harry is begging Meghan Markle to ‘stop'
Prince Harry is begging Meghan Markle to ‘stop'
Public support for King Charles family drops amid Prince Andrew fallout: poll
Public support for King Charles family drops amid Prince Andrew fallout: poll