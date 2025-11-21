‘Homesick' Prince Harry desperately awaits Christmas invite from King Charles

Prince Harry has his hopes highs for Christmas invitation from King Charles

Prince Harry is said to be anxiously awaiting a Christmas invitation from King Charles now that Andrew and Sarah Ferguson would not be a part of the Sandringham event.

Speaking with Closer Magazine, an insider revealed that the Duke of Sussex has his hopes high ever since he had tea with his cancer-stricken father at Clarence House recently.

They said Harry is “on tenterhooks” for the green light to return to the UK with Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“Harry is on tenterhooks waiting to get the go ahead to visit King Charles in England at Christmas and is adamant that he needs to be with his father any chance he gets,” the source said.

“Truth is, he’s terribly homesick and finding Hollywood a very lonely and foreign place to be right now and he’d love to see his family and catch up with some of his old friends, too,” they added.

The source said Harry is “blocking off much of December, but until he gets the approval he can’t plan anything.”

Meanwhile, Meghan is said to be struggling to balance her tightly planned commitments with the possibility of a last-minute trip to the UK.

“The whole waiting game, and to have everything thrown into chaos by the royals, who still haven’t given Harry the courtesy of a date to work around, is beyond inconvenient,” they said.

“That alone is very stressful because Meghan is a planner, she has a full schedule and she needs to lock things in sometimes months in advance, she can’t just drop everything to fly over to the UK with Harry – to her that would upend everything.”

“Harry understands it’s stressful for her and he’s always sympathetic but he feels it’s crucial that she make a show of good faith. He wants her to push through but it’s a tense situation and it’s impossible for that tension not to overshadow everything.”