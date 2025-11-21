Andrew makes big sacrifice for daughters Princess Eugenie, Beatrice

Andrew was 'furious' when Eugenie and Beatrice lost their security protection

Former Duke of York Andrew surrendered his royal titles and the Royal Lodge for his daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice, a royal expert has claimed.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, the royal expert said "He clung on to his last snippet of status for as long as possible, but what he was not going to do was allow his daughters, whom he is so protective of, to be stripped of their titles and royal life.”

Helena Chard further said Andrew has always pushed his daughters’ status within the royal family.

The former Duke of York was “furious” when Eugenie and Beatrice lost their security protection in 2011 because they were not senior working royals, she said and added “As such, he will fight tooth and nail to keep his daughters protected.”

The royal expert went on saying Beatrice and Eugenie’s royal titles will not be withdrawn with Andrew’s agreement to “relinquish his titles and move out of Royal Lodge."

"They will also be free from his muddy waters," she added.

"Despite Andrew and Sarah’s misfortune, Beatrice and Eugenie have maintained their royal titles and standing," the expert said and added "King Charles loves and values his nieces and is eager to protect them from further upset.”

“It’s a win-win situation for all, and most certainly a relief for Andrew and Sarah. It alleviates their concerns about their daughters’ future roles within the royal family."