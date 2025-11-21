Princess Diana's legacy lives on as new wax figure unveils in Paris

Princess Diana remembered in Paris with iconic ‘revenge dress’ figure

Princess Diana was celebrated at the Grevin Museum in Paris as they unveiled their new Diana wax figure showing her in the famous black “revenge dress” from 1994.

The museum decided to commission the new figure after the director of the museum visited London’s Madame Tussauds and felt the existing Diana figure did not look realistic enough.

The life-size figure shows Prince William and Prince Harry’s late mother in the off-the-shoulder dress, with high heels, a pearl necklace and a small handbag.

The former Princess of Wales made headlines after she wore the iconic dress to a high-profile event after then-Prince Charles admitted his affair with Camilla.

The unveiling of the statue happened the same day as the anniversary of her famous BBC interview, in which she revealed details about her personal struggles.

Speaking on the famous “revenge dress” and how much significance it holds, French novelist Christine Orban said, “The dress is very significant of her liberation because in the royal family, black is only worn for funerals, and then such a sexy dress for a Princess of Wales, well, that’s not common either.”

She added, “So she decides to wear her high heels and Louboutins. And to go to the Serpentine Gallery to make an impression, to get photographed.”