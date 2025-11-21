 
Geo News

Princess Diana's legacy lives on as new wax figure unveils in Paris

Princess Diana celebrated decades after her death in a tragic car accident in Paris

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 21, 2025

Princess Diana remembered in Paris with iconic ‘revenge dress’ figure
Princess Diana remembered in Paris with iconic ‘revenge dress’ figure

Princess Diana was celebrated at the Grevin Museum in Paris as they unveiled their new Diana wax figure showing her in the famous black “revenge dress” from 1994.

The museum decided to commission the new figure after the director of the museum visited London’s Madame Tussauds and felt the existing Diana figure did not look realistic enough.

The life-size figure shows Prince William and Prince Harry’s late mother in the off-the-shoulder dress, with high heels, a pearl necklace and a small handbag.

Princess Dianas legacy lives on as new wax figure unveils in Paris

The former Princess of Wales made headlines after she wore the iconic dress to a high-profile event after then-Prince Charles admitted his affair with Camilla.

The unveiling of the statue happened the same day as the anniversary of her famous BBC interview, in which she revealed details about her personal struggles.

Speaking on the famous “revenge dress” and how much significance it holds, French novelist Christine Orban said, “The dress is very significant of her liberation because in the royal family, black is only worn for funerals, and then such a sexy dress for a Princess of Wales, well, that’s not common either.”

She added, “So she decides to wear her high heels and Louboutins. And to go to the Serpentine Gallery to make an impression, to get photographed.”

More From Royals

Kate Middleton breaks silence on Meghan Markle's ‘petty' effort to overshadow her video
Kate Middleton breaks silence on Meghan Markle's ‘petty' effort to overshadow her
Harry, Meghan receive shocking news as Kris Jenner considers taking huge step
Harry, Meghan receive shocking news as Kris Jenner considers taking huge step
Sarah Ferguson to reinvent herself with ‘raunchier' books after double royal blow
Sarah Ferguson to reinvent herself with ‘raunchier' books after double royal blow
Prince Harry warned he will be an ‘extra' in Meghan Markle shenanigans
Prince Harry warned he will be an ‘extra' in Meghan Markle shenanigans
Andrew is given golden chance to redeem himself in Epstein case, says expert
Andrew is given golden chance to redeem himself in Epstein case, says expert
Sarah Ferguson is worried about ‘her girls' amid panic mode
Sarah Ferguson is worried about ‘her girls' amid panic mode
Andrew's girls created control room chatter in Palace, says butler
Andrew's girls created control room chatter in Palace, says butler
Meghan Markle gives sneak peek into BTS photos from new interview
Meghan Markle gives sneak peek into BTS photos from new interview
Prince William arrives in Leeds for MND awareness
Prince William arrives in Leeds for MND awareness