Heidi Klum vows to do 'something new' with her Halloween costume

Heidi Klum promises to do something 'different' for her Halloween costume

Heidi Klum has vowed to look “ugly” in her 2025 Halloween costume.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine just a few days before throwing her annual Halloween party, the 52-year-old German-American model and TV personality said her look this year will be different as compared to her previous ones, including E.T., a peacock, a worm and several other looks.

Advertisement

Klum did not share the details of her costume; however, she hinted at what she will wear at her Halloween party.

She said, "I'm going to be very ugly because I always try to do something different. I thought last year, I was very cute with my husband as E.T. And the year before that, we were the big peacock with performers.”

“After the worm [in 2022] that felt so simple, I wanted to make something complicated. And with having 15 [performers as part of the costume], being so many bodies creating one thing, I thought that that was different again. So, I hope I came up with something new again,” The Devil Wears Prada star stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Klum throws an over-the-top party for her pals on Halloween and dons dramatic outfits to intensify the fun every year.