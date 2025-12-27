Frontier flight incident: Everything we know about viral video

Frontier flight incident: Everything we know about viral incident

A Frontier Airlines flight was disrupted this week when a passenger erupted in a profanity-filled outburst against a flight attendant, accusing her of bias and “triggering” her, before being calmly removed from the aircraft.

The incident was filmed by another passenger in which it is clearly seen that a woman started curing the crew member loudly.

The passenger repeatedly claimed the flight attendant had “an issue with minorities” and stated she expected “a little bit more kindness and respect.”

The outburst was initiated from a mundane question that was “Are you from Florida?” which the passenger interrupted as disrespectful.

The flight attendant remained poised and confident throughout the exchange. She calmly addressed stating, “I don’t know what you went through today,” and firmly noted, “you’re in control of your own actions.”

After the passenger continued her tirade with continuous shouting profanities in an area with children.

She instructed a colleague to call security and informed the passenger she would be removed from the flight.





Another passenger on the plane, raised his hand in the gesture of solidarity, supporting the crewmember’s handling of the situation.

The cabin erupted in cheers when it was announced the disruptive woman would be taken off the plane.

Subsequently, the passenger was escorted from the aircraft by security.

Industry observers note that while incidents of passenger misconduct occur across all airlines, they are frequently reported on ultra-low-cost carriers such as Frontier.