Travis Kelce's reaction to Taylor Swift's ex woes come to light

What Travis Kelce thinks about Taylor Swift’s woes about her exes

Travis Kelce has a pretty solid take on Taylor Swift’s exes and the woes she’s having when it comes to guest list planning.

The whole thing has been broken down by a well placed insider, who just spoke to Closer magazine.

According to the source, “Travis understands that Taylor’s dated other men before, and he’s certainly had his share of girlfriends, but he knows Taylor doesn’t want him bringing any of them around and he feels the same about anyone she’s dated.”

At the end of the day, “he doesn’t want to meet them and he certainly doesn’t want to hang out with them or, even worse, have one of them at his wedding.”

For those unversed, this is in reference to one of Swift’s pals who is rumored to be causing a bit of back and forth, due to the fact that she’s in a relationship with Harry Styles, who may end up as her ‘plus one’ to the wedding.

With all that in the forefront, “when the invites do go out to the wedding Taylor is probably going to be forced to have a very awkward talk with Zoe because Harry would almost certainly be banned if it were up to Travis,” the insider concluded by saying.

For those unversed, the duo announced their engagement on August 26th via an Instagram update that said, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married”.



