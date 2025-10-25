George Clooney shares rare views on new role

Photo: George Clooney explains why can't relate to role of 'Jay Kelly'

George Clooney has shared his reflections on playing a Hollywood veteran facing an identity crisis in his latest film, Jay Kelly.

According to Us Weekly, the movie follows Clooney’s character, Jay, a celebrated actor grappling with his place in the world as a father, son, and artist.

Accompanied by his loyal manager Ron Sukenick, played by Adam Sandler, Jay revisits key moments from his past while questioning his legacy and life choices.

Speaking to Us Weekly at the film's premiere during AFI Fest 2025 in Los Angeles, Clooney admitted the role struck a personal chord.

“I’m constantly trying to figure things out about myself as I get older,” he said.

“At this point in my career and life, if somebody writes a really good script and a really good part — which there aren’t that many of — then you just jump on board and try not to mess it up.”

Moreover, the Argo actor shared that he isn’t one to dwell on the past. “I’m not really ready to look backwards and sort of rest on [my career],” he noted.

“I sort of enjoy looking forward and seeing what’s coming next.”

Clooney added that unlike his character, he feels content and connected thanks to the people around him.

“I’m lucky enough to not be as unhappy as [Jay] is,” he said.

“I have really good friends and people that I like, and people that I’m close to, so I don’t feel as isolated as he is in Hollywood,” he concluded.