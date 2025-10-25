 
Geo News

Kim Kardashian breaks silence after North's tattooed look sparks outrage

Kim Kardashian has addressed the backlash over her daughter North's tattooed look

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 25, 2025

Kim Kardashian defends Norths new look
Kim Kardashian defends North's new look

Kim Kardashian isn’t alarmed about her daughter North West’s latest look.

In clips posted to TikTok, North and her friends were seen flaunting fake face tattoos, henna on their hands, lashes, and fake body modifications like piercings and grills. The look sparked fierce backlash online, and fans worried that North’s look is too advanced for her age.

Advertisement

In the comments, the Kim and North joint TikTok account wrote, "This is such a non-issue."

North West with her friendscredit: Kim and North/TikTok
North West with her friends
credit: Kim and North/TikTok

Kim, who also shares kids Saint, Chicago and Psalm with her ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West, recently explained her daughter’s fashion choices and praised hr for being mature.

During her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the SKIMS mogul said, "She's really mature in one sense where she'll be like, 'Mom, I saw this and I don't really care that they don't like... my blue hair or this or that. She's really confident…"

The American Horror Story star also confessed that it’s tough to parent a preteen and admitted she’s made some mistakes, asking for "little bit of grace."

"I'm like, okay, we're never wearing that again. Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world," Kardashian said. "As a mom, you're kind of like learning at the same time."

"I've had those conversations with North about makeup because she loves her lip liner," the All’s Fair star said.

Kim Kardashian revealed that North has been learning special effects makeup and has been "perfecting" it. 

Advertisement
Dolly Parton makes shocking confession amid health fears
Dolly Parton makes shocking confession amid health fears
Chris Kirkpatrick makes jaw-dropping confession about NSYNC group chat
Chris Kirkpatrick makes jaw-dropping confession about NSYNC group chat
Travis Kelce's reaction to Taylor Swift's ex woes come to light
Travis Kelce's reaction to Taylor Swift's ex woes come to light
Madison Beer stuns at Lakers game with Justin Herbert, sparks Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce comparisons
Madison Beer stuns at Lakers game with Justin Herbert, sparks Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce comparisons
Ariana Grande's close friend weighed in on their rare bond
Ariana Grande's close friend weighed in on their rare bond
'He let it rip': Adam Brody on Seth Rogen's acting
'He let it rip': Adam Brody on Seth Rogen's acting
'Barbie' star set to take on one of her darkest roles yet
'Barbie' star set to take on one of her darkest roles yet
'Barbie' star makes political speech on award show
'Barbie' star makes political speech on award show