Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly are closer: here's why

Megan Fox and MGK are 'spending a lot of time together'

For quite some time, particularly after welcoming his daughter, MGK has been spending much time with her estranged partner, Megan Fox.



Now, reports say the couple, who called it quits last Dec, are back. “He spends pretty much every night at her house with the baby, and they act like a couple, but they haven’t put a label on it or made anything official,” the insider shares.

Saga Blade, insiders say, is the reason the pair come closer. “While they still have separate homes, they spend a lot of time together as a family," adding, "They’re putting the baby first, and it’s brought them closer in many ways.”

MGK's treatment of his daughter impressed the Transformers actress, which is another reason why the duo is spending a lot of time together.

“Things are great now,” the source tells People. “He’s amazing with the baby, and she very much enjoys spending time with him.”

What began as dating in 2020, Megan and MGK had an on-again, off-again romance. But their relationship ultimately came to an end when the former found “text messages involving other women” on the latter’s phone.