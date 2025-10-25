Kris Jenner schools Kim Kardashian in front of 'All's Fair' cast

October 25, 2025
Kim Kardashian hasn’t seen the classic thriller Fatal Attraction, and the SKIMS mogul got called out by her mom Kris Jenner in front of Glenn Close.
In a teaser clip of Thursday's season 7 premiere of The Kardashians, Kris is seen asking Kim if she’s seen Fatal Attraction while the mogul’s All's Fair co-stars Niecy Nash, Glenn Close and Naomi Watts surround them.
"Have you seen it? Fatal Attraction?" asked Kris.
Kim gives her mom a look and says, "Don't put me on the spot like that," before Close asks, "You haven't?!"
Shocked, Nash remarks, "It's a classic."
In a confessional, Kim admits, "Never seen Fatal Attraction," and adds, "I know."
On the set of All’s Fair, Kris comes to Kim’s rescue and suggests that they have a watch party for the film.
"Let's all have a watching party!" she suggests, to which Close replies, "I would love it!"
Meanwhile, the shot ends on Naomi’s bewildered face.
Ryan Murphy’s All’s Fair follows a group of divorce lawyers who leave a male-dominated firm to open their own practice. The cast also includes Teyana Taylor and Sarah Paulson alongside Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, and Glenn Close.