Brie Larson recalls 'bizarre' music career before acting success

Brie Larson released her first album 'Finally Out of P.E' in 2005

October 25, 2025

 Marvel fans may not know it, but Brie Larson was a pop star before she became Captain Marvel.

Larson recently joined Kylie Kelce on her Not Gonna Lie podcast and took a trip down memory lane. The Avengers: Endgame star signed a record deal in 2003 and released her album Finally Out of P.E.

The Oscar-winning actress also joined Jesse McCartney on The Beautiful Soul Tour in the early 2000s.

When Kelce asked her what it felt like to be on the tour, she replied, “I was out of my mind. Are you kidding? I was so excited. I was going on tour. I had a tour bus.”

"That's like stuff of dreams. Like that part of my life, this like brief part of my life where I was a pop star, is such a fever dream and so bizarre and such a weird detour that's so funny and weird," she continued.

"It's just bizarre. The whole thing is just bizarre, but the music industry... it wasn't for me," she added of her brief music career.

"Still to this day, I think it's one of the highest art forms," Brie Larson said of music. "Like, that's part of what I seek in my own work, I just do it through character work."

