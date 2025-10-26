King Charles diverges from Prince Andrew scandal to make 'real difference'

 
Eleen Bukhari
October 26, 2025

King Charles is lauded for his exceptional work as the monarch of Britain despite Prince Andrew’s defamation.

His Majesty is praised for his recent visit to the Vatican to meet the Pope and is appreciated for his efforts to bring peace and acceptance to the world.

The royal expert and former photographer, Arthur Edwards, told The Sun: “This is so important, what the king’s trying to do, the work he’s trying to do to sort of embrace the religions.

“And the king, he’s just doing something about it. And he’s trying to make, I think, the world a better place.”

He continued: "I think I’m more interested in that than I am all this kick Andrew out of his house.”

Edwards added: “To me, it just, that’s just, I just don’t want to, don’t want to read any more about it.

“I don’t want to listen to any more about it.

“I just want to see the positive things of the royal family, what they’re really trying to do, what they’re trying to make difference,” he noted.

