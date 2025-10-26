Kendall Jenner's afraid of repeating Kim, Kylie's mistakes in love: Source

Photo: Kendall Jenner can't keep boyfriend due to Kim, Kylie: Source

Kendall Jenner is reportedly getting in her own way of finding love.

A new report from RadarOnline.com revealed that while Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have sparked romance rumors once again, the beauty mogul is hesitant to repeat the mistakes made by her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner and is holding herself back out of fear of heartbreak.

“She and Devin have been seeing each other again for the past year, but Kendall won’t call him her boyfriend,” a source explained.

Photo: Kendall and Devin Booker

It is noteworthy that the model, 29, and the NBA pro, 28, were recently spotted sneaking out of the same New York hotel separately.

The pair dated for two years before calling it quits in November 2022 and have since been seen together multiple times in Europe during the summer of 2024 and again several times this year.

Sharing more insights into their dynamic, the insider revealed, “She has huge trust issues and has taken this stance that she’s better off keeping a strong boundary.”