Jackie Apostel reveals how she met Cruz Beckham

Jackie Apostel celebrates boyfriend Cruz Beckham’s latest career milestone

Jackie Apostel is letting everyone in on how her love story began with Cruz Beckham.

Cruz, the 20-year-old, youngest son of Victoria and David Beckham, released two new songs Optics and Lick the Toad on October 24.

His girlfriend, Apostel, 29, was among those publicly celebrating his latest career milestone. Taking to Instagram, she shared a sweet message and behind-the-scenes photos from the Optics video.

In that post, the songwriter recalled meeting Cruz, 20, when their managers first paired them in the studio. “I went in with an open mind and no idea what to expect,” she wrote. “I left that day knowing you were an unbelievable musician who loved it from the bottom of your heart.”

Apostel said their creative partnership soon evolved into a friendship — and eventually, a relationship. “You’ve found who you want to be right now and are finally ready to share it,” she added. “I am so proud of you. I am your biggest fan forever.”

She also gave fans a glimpse into the relaxed video shoot, describing it as “a day in the country, a Craigslist couch and a couple friends.”

The couple went Instagram official in October 2024, drawing attention for their nine-year age gap. However, Apostel has singlehandedly been dismissing the mean comments, insisting she likes Cruz because he's “kind, funny, smart, caring, and driven.”