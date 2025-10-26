 
Jon Bon Jovi on Ed Sheeran being a brat

Jon Bon Jovi's 'Forever' tour will kick off in Edinburgh on August 28, 2026

Nimah Saleem
October 26, 2025

Jon Bon Jovi recalls Ed Sheeran's 'brat' move

Jon Bon Jovi just called Ed Sheeran a "little brat" for declining a chance to collaborate.

In a recent interview, the 62-year-old rock icon revealed that he had hoped to team up with Sheeran for his latest project, but the timing didn’t work out.

“I wanted him very much on this and that would have been perfect,” Bon Jovi told Sky News.

“But Ed and I discussed it immediately and he said, ‘I’ve done too many things. I need to put my record out before I can do anything else.’ And I said, ‘Alright, you little brat, it’s fine.’ But no, I love him.”

However, this doesn't rule out a guest appearance. Bon Jovi hinted that Sheeran — or another star collaborator — could show up during his upcoming Forever Tour.

“Who knows?” he teased. “Who knows who’s in town on the day?”

The Forever Tour will kick off in Edinburgh on August 28, 2026, followed by Dublin on August 30 and wrapping up in London at Wembley Stadium on September 4.

It also marks Bon Jovi’s long-awaited return to the stage after his 2022 vocal cord surgery.

