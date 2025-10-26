George Clooney got yelled at by Frank Sinatra

George Clooney recalls shocking encounter with Frank Sinatra

George Clooney says one of the most valuable lessons in his career came from being around Hollywood legends, including the time he got yelled at by Frank Sinatra.

Speaking in a new interview, the Ocean’s Eleven star reflected on learning early how to handle fame, success, and failure. “I got a really good life lesson in success and failure, and handling it,” Clooney said. “I felt very lucky that I got that lesson early in time.”

The actor then recalled a particular encounter with Sinatra that he now wears “as a badge of pride.”

“I remember he was mad at me once because I led this boycott about some press freedoms,” Clooney said.

“He called me because people thought he was sick and there were helicopters flying over his home, and he said, ‘It’s not working what you’re doing!’ But he was great,” Clooney added with a laugh. “I got yelled at by Frank Sinatra!”

Clooney also credited his longtime friends for keeping him grounded through decades in the industry. “Most of my friends, we’ve been friends for 40 years. I slept on their couch when I was broke,” he said.

“They’re always the first to remind you that you’re full of crap. It’s good to have people who knew you before all this.”