Jon Bon Jovi reveals who he wants to play him in a future biopic

Jon Bon Jovi wants his life turned into a movie

Jon Bon Jovi wants his story told on screen "at some point."

The 62-year-old rock icon made the admission following the release of Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, in which The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White stars as Bruce Springsteen.

The new film follows Bon Jovi’s longtime friend during the making of his 1982 album Nebraska.

With that in mind, Bon Jovi admitted he could imagine his own story getting the same treatment someday and even suggested his 23-year-old son, Jake Bongiovi, could play him on screen.

“He’d be the ideal choice,” the singer told The Sun, though he added that there’s no rush. “I’m not in my final chapter yet. I’m living my next chapter.”

That “next chapter” will include a major return to the stage in 2026. Bon Jovi recently announced a string of UK and Ireland stadium dates and a New York residency, including four nights at Madison Square Garden in July, followed by Edinburgh, Dublin, and London shows later in the summer.