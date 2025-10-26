Sophie Turner dating Coldplay frontman Chris Martin?

Sophie Turner reportedly dating Coldplay's Chris Martin

Sophie Turner has reportedly moved on from her aristocratic ex-boyfriend, Peregrine “Perry” Pearson with Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

Sources told Daily Mail that Turner, 29, and Martin, 48, recently went on a “secret date” in London, shortly after the actress’s split from Pearson, heir to the Cowdray estate in West Sussex.

Advertisement

Insiders claim the Game of Thrones star was introduced to Martin through mutual friends and met up with him the following week while he was in London for Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour.

Reports of the split between Turner and Pearson, who had been together for nearly two years, come after they attended a high-society wedding in late September.

Witnesses reportedly saw the couple arguing at the event before parting ways for good.

Martin, who recently split from longtime partner Dakota Johnson, has yet to publicly comment on his rumoured relationship with Turner.

Meanwhile, Pearson appears to have moved on as well as he was spotted last week at a West London nightclub with a tall blonde with a striking resemblance to Turner, the publication reported.